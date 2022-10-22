W. Douglas Dryden Doug, also known as 'Doc', passed away after suffering a debilitating stroke on September 29, 2022. At his request, there will be no formal memorial service; however, there will be an informal celebration on October 29 at 2:30pm at the Upper Deck (formerly Bing's Satellite restaurant) at the Klamath Regional Airport. Doug's ashes will rest in Hood River next to his wife of 62 years, Valda, who died of pneumonia in 2018. Doug was born on March 6, 1930 in Richmond, California to Venice and Willard Dryden. Doug's older sister Elaine Cook passed in 2000 from cancer. Doug attended Klamath Union High School, where he played the French horn in the marching band, and he was eventually named band leader. During his youth, Doug worked for the U.S. Forest Service staffing lookout towers and fighting wildfires in the Lava Beds National Monument. After graduation, Doug attended Oregon State College (now Oregon State University) where he continued in the marching band. Doug was also a member of the Kappa Delta Rho fraternity, where he made many life-long friends. After graduating, Doug attended Dental School at the University of Oregon campus in Portland. Doug worked summers helping to build concrete canals, ditches, and dams near Toketee Falls. While attending a wedding for a friend, Doug met a pretty bookkeeper and the love of his life, Valda Jones. Doug and Valda wed in 1956, and they had a son Michael in 1957. Doug was also a captain in the Air Force, which relocated them to Nebraska where daughter Michelle was born in 1958. The Dryden family moved "as fast as they could" back to Oregon, where Doug established a dental practice in Klamath Falls. Doug was an avid flyer and owned two airplanes during his lifetime, but his favorite was his beloved Cessna 182 Skylane. Doug spent many hours doting on his Cessna, eventually winning first place in the neo-classic age division in the 1996 Merced fly-in. Doug had many adventures flying around the country with his buddies, including flying out to visit his son in Arkansas. Doug continued to fly accident free for 50 years; a major achievement for him was when he received the prestigious the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award from the FAA. Doug was active in the local community as member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks, Oregon Dental Association, Klamath County Dental Society, Oregon Pilots Association, the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, and the Experimental Aircraft Association. Doug continued his dental practice until his retirement in 1992. Doug was described as a 'special guy and everyone's best friend' because of his friendliness and genuineness. He is survived by his children; Michael and Michelle; daughter-in-law Marge, two granddaughters Chantelle and Daytona, four great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and especially many dear friends in Klamath. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity; Doug's favorite charity was St. Jude's Children's Hospital.