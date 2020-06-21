Charles V. Dreisbach Father Charles V. Dreisbach, age 94, a Roman Catholic Priest of the Diocese of Baker, Ore., died June 17, 2020. He was born in Los Angeles, Calif., Nov. 24, 1925 and the family moved to Baker City, Ore. in 1930. He attended St Francis Academy in that city and graduated from high school in 1943. Later that year he joined the Navy, where he served as a rifle and pistol instructor until going overseas. At the end of World War II, he was a Gunners Mate 2nd Class. He was discharged in 1946 and then attended the University of Portland from 1946 - 1950, graduating with a degree in Business Administration. During this time, he worked for the U-Haul Company in Portland, becoming their first Business Manager. In 1952, he entered Mount Angel Seminary. He was ordained a priest in May of 1959 and served in various parishes in Eastern Oregon until his final assignment at Sacred Heart Parish in Klamath Falls, retiring in 2004 at the age of 78. He became a volunteer for Sky Lakes Medical Center in 2007 and served at CARES for over a decade. He was a member of the Klamath County Rotary Club. His parents and three brothers preceded him in death. A funeral mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Parish on Tuesday, June 23 at 11 a.m. Due to gathering restrictions, reservations will be required. To make reservations please call Sacred Heart at 541 884-4566 or visit www.sacredheartkf.org. Visitation will be held at O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel on Sunday June 21, 2020 from 8:45 a.m. until 2 p.m. Burial will be in the family plot at Mount Hope Cemetery, Baker City, Ore. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the Health and Retirement Association of the Diocese of Baker for the benefit of the clergy and mailed to: 641 Umatilla Ave, Redmond, OR 97756.
Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Tired of seeing surveys on articles? If you are a subscriber, simply log in or Subscribe now!
Trending now
Articles
- Klamath County reports 10 new COVID-19 cases on Monday
- Klamath County reports 14 new COVID-19 cases Thursday
- Klamath Falls Police Chief addresses policies, priorities
- Pelican Cinema finds a way to go back to the movies
- Protesters march in Klamath Falls Sunday
- Klamath Freedom Days announce Independence Day plans
- Large crowd turned out for Black Lives Matter rally in Klamath Falls Sunday
- Klamath County reports four new COVID-19 cases Wednesday
- Klamath County reports six new COVID-19 cases Friday, three Saturday
- Council to explore task force on race
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local Survey
Do you support or oppose the Jordan Cove pipeline?
You voted:
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.