Dolores "Dee" Marie Down Marie Dolores Down (Wickline), known to most as "Dee," daughter of Murl and Gertrude Wickline, was the second of five children, born on October 27th, 1938, passed away on May 27th, 2021. She went to join Our Lord in heaven, and her Mother and Father, her sister Terry Fields, and I am sure she was excited to meet her son again, Dwayne, that passed away 53 years ago, at the age of 5 years. Dee attended from Grade School through High School at Sacred Heart Academy, and graduated, and went onto work in the Title business, and during her time in the Title Business, she was married and had twin sons, Damien and Dwayne. Damien went on to enlist in the Navy, and when returned from that adventure, he was married, and is currently living in the Roseburg area. Dee loved her Sons incredibly, and they were always the center of her life. After working for a few years in the Title business, Dee decided to become a Legal Secretary, and stayed in that Profession for close to 50 years. Dee loved working with Attorney Gary Hedlund, and helping to provide a variety of solutions to their many clients through the years. Dee was very active in the local Catholic Church, where she was President of Catholic Daughters, and for over 20 years she attended Bible Class at Sacred Heart, and St Pius the Xth, conducted by Vince Scarvelli, her favorite instructor. Dee was also involved in the local business community, and she was the President of the Women's Professional Association in Klamath Falls. Dee shared a number of hobbies with her sister Terry Fields, including Pottery, Gold Mining in the Trinity Wilderness Area, Road Trips across the USA, including one long adventure by car to Washington D.C. Virginia, Tennessee, and also to Alaska when most of the road was still Dirt! Dee also began collecting dolls as a hobby, and started a Doll Club in Klamath Falls over 20 years ago. But Dee loved getting together with Family, that was her favorite activity of all, whenever we had the opportunity to organize a reunion, whether it was Hunting, Fishing, Camping, it was always fun to be with family and enjoy the out of doors! Dee Down is survived by her son Damien Down, and her younger brothers Ronald and Stephen Wickline, and her nephew Robert Fields. May the Lord Jesus Christ Embrace you in his arms Dee, and may you rest in his peace, we all love you and miss you! A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday June 11, 2021 at 12:00 Noon, preceding with a Rosary starting at 11:30 am in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church 815 High St. Klamath Falls, Oregon. There will be a reception following the Mass and Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
