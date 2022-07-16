Bobby Allen Dortch Bobby Allen Dortch, known as Bob to all, passed away at his home in Klamath Falls, Oregon, on June 12, 2022. He was born to Clarence and Catherine (Baggett) on June 20, 1936,in Fort Smith, Arkansas. Bob was the epitome of a self-made man. His childhood was not an easy one, but "Bobby" was smart, determined and driven to be successful! And He was! A lifelong learner and explorer, he was always up for the next adventure! Bob excelled in math and was an excellent swimmer, taking first place in mostly every meet he competed in. He was also an epic story teller! So good it was hard to separate fact from fiction, at times. In 1953, he joined the US Navy from Arcata, CA, and headed to San Diego where he served as mine assembler until 1957. Bob married Mary Helen Treat, and soon they had two daughters, Heidi and Lori. They were living in Klamath Falls by now, and he attended and graduated the then OTI and started his own civil engineering firm. Surveying is what he did the majority of his career life. Bob was divorced and married Paula "Marian" in 1972. She was the love of his life for 43 years until her untimely demise. He raised her son, Matt, like his own. They lived in the area until 1977, when Bob was offered the position of a lifetime at R&M Consultants in Alaska! His love for Alaska was as big as the state itself. He explored its vastness, hunting, fishing, taking fly-overs in the company plane and many family trips. He retired in the mid-80's and acquired his beloved Union sailboat, Moonshadow, and property on Orcas Island. After taking extensive sailing lessons, Bob and crew sailed the boat all over the PNW and San Juans, including a couple of trips up the inside passage to Alaska. After settling back in Klamath Falls in the 90's, the Dortches joined the Klamath Yacht Club. Bob and Marian served in various positions there including co-commodores. Their home also became famous for "Tuesday Night at the Dortch's." In his retirement, Bob continued to expand his education and serve the community by becoming licensed and successful realtor and broker. In later years, Marian and Bob traveled extensively, visiting many exotic and beautiful places. Thailand, Costa Rica and most of Mexico, to name a few. Also, most of the New England coastline. Sadly, Marian passed in 2015, but he continued to take her memory with him on his continued trips to Switzerland, where their niece and nephew were living. Then on to Germany, Spain and a return trip to Thailand with Heidi's husband. He even went back to Cuba with a longtime friend as one of the first US citizens allowed to do so! While the pandemic curtailed his air travels, he spent as much time as possible over on the Oregon coast with daughter, Heidi, and son-in-law, Jerry, at their home playing on the beach and dunes with the side-by-sides. At the time of his passing, he was planning to travel to North Carolina and dreaming of New Zealand and a return trip to Alaska. He is preceded in death by his wife, Paula Marian Dortch, stepson, Matt Brattain, and his brother, Jim Dortch. He is survived by daughters, Heidi A. (Jerry) Fountain and Lori R. (Rad) Royer; Granddaughters, Hannah L. Arey and Hayley L. Arey; Niece, Paula (Dave Stewart) Story.