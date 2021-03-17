Mary N. Dixon Our beloved mother, Mary Naomi Dixon, passed gently into Jesus' presence Monday, March 8, 2021, in Annapolis, Md., where she resided with her daughter since 2015. She was born Jan. 16, 1920, in Rosedale, Kan. to Leo and Matilda Schmiedeler née Renner. Mary, with her older sister Matilda and younger sister Frances, was raised near Overland Park, Mo., by their mother who was widowed early. Their mother married 'Pop' Ted Smith when the girls were teens and he became their much-loved stepfather. Along with her aunt and uncle's family, Mary and her family made their way west, stopping to harvest fruit in California before arriving in Klamath Falls in October 1938, just in time to work in the potato harvest. The two families had traveled in two cars with four adults, five teenagers, one small child, and two dogs. They liked Klamath Falls and chose to settle there. Mary married Louie Irving Dixon in 1946 after he returned from Army service at the end of WWII. Louie continued a career in Army Reserves while they farmed potatoes and wheat in the Pine Grove area. Mary and Louie raised three children, Marsha, Greg, and Scott, in Henley district. Mary was well known in the community, having a 30-year career with U.S. Bank, both downtown and Town & Country branches. Mary and Louie loved family and spent most Sundays visiting with extended family. After being widowed in 1986, Mary devoted herself to caring for family members with failing health. Later she enjoyed travel to be with her children and grandchildren. Mary was preceded in death by parents, sisters, husband, and numerous friends. She is survived by her children: Greg Dixon of Klamath Falls; Marsha and Michael Slone with daughter Elisabeth of Annapolis; and Scott and Judy Dixon of Graham, Washington, with their children and families, Alan and Ashley Dixon with son Avery, Clara and Blake McCarty with son Louis, and Olivia and Kyle Delegard with son Owen. Mary is also survived by numerous nephews and nieces on her side of the family as well as Louie's. Funeral arrangements are being made by O'Hair & Ward's Funeral Chapel where Mary's memorial gathering will be held Saturday, March 20 at 10:30 a.m.
