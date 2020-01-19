William "Bill" Andrew Divine William A. "Bill" Divine, 89, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at his residence with family by his side. A celebration of life will be held in the local Veterans of Foreign Wars at 515 Klamath Ave., Klamath Falls, Ore., on Saturday, Jan. 25, from 1 to 3 p.m. with a gathering for hors d'oeuvres. Bill was born in Rainer, Ore., on April 25, 1930, to George R. Divine and Irene F. (Heman) Divine. He graduated from Clatskanie High School, Clatskanie, Ore., in 1948. Some of his jobs were weeding mint at the age of 13 in Clatskanie. During high school, he worked at JC Penney as a janitor during the week and a clerk on Saturdays. After graduation, his Uncle John Divine got him a job with the City of Clatskanie digging graves by hand; no backhoes in those days. He became a "Gandy Dancer" for two weeks, laying and straightening railroad ties, and was a Gypo Logger with his dad. Bill did this until he went into the Army. He was a life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Disabled American Veterans. Bill served in the Korean Conflict from 1951 to 1953. He held the rank of sergeant first class and was an artillery repairman. After his discharge from the Army, he moved to Klamath Falls to attend Oregon Institute of Technology to become an auto mechanic. Upon his move, he met Laura Mae Witte. They were married on Feb. 24, 1955, on Laura's 21st birthday. While attending O.I.T., he held a job at the county library as a janitor. He then became an auto mechanic at Oregon Avenue Garage. Bill made a career change to Weyerhaeuser Timber Company, where he was in the quality control department for 36 years. After Bill and Laura retired, they became snowbirds for 20 years, traveling to Quartzsite, Ariz. Bill enjoyed photography and loved the many opportunities the desert had to offer. Survivors include his daughters and sons-in-law Marlene and Kurt Erickson and Charlene and Brent Moulton, granddaughters Andrea (Erickson) Reynolds and her husband David and Amanda (Erickson) Johnson and her husband Jeremiah; great-grandchildren Ruby, Ava and Liam, numerous nieces and nephews, and being an uncle to foster children and their spouses Caroline (Lugo) and Alan Brown, Robert (Lugo) Porter and Aaron Lugo and Sue. Bill was preceded in death by his loving wife Laura Mae (Witte) Divine. Laura's parents John E. Witte and Lorena J. (Ralph) Witte, Laura's brother John and sister Marian, Bill's parents George R. Divine and Irene F. (Heman) Divine, sister Joyce (Divine) Porter, brothers James Stanley Divine and Victor Raymond Divine, and nephew Thomas G. Porter. Upon his death, he got in his old '62 Ford pickup and drove up to heaven to pick up his wife, who has been waiting for him. Together they drove off into eternity. The family would like to thank Disabled American Veterans, All Care and High Desert Hospice for helping with Bill. Donations may be made to Wounded Warriors or to a charity of your choice. Bill will be laid to rest on Jan. 24, 2020, at 1 p.m. in Eagle Point National Cemetery, Eagle Point, Ore., with military honors by Klamath Falls Veterans of Foreign Wars Pelican Post No. 1383 and Marine Corps League/Crater Lake Detachment. O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
