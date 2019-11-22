Sandra Lee Diver Sandra Lee "Sandy" Diver died in Klamath Falls, OR on November 17, 2019 following complications from breast cancer. She was 72. Sandy was born on January 1, 1947, in Bend, OR, to Woodrow and Idella Edgar. She married Tom Diver on April 19, 1969. Sandy worked as bookkeeper and administrative assistant for several Klamath Falls businesses. She was preceded in death by her husband. Sandy is survived by daughters Amy and Cara; sister Valerie Gorman; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; as well as special friends Penny Frey, Robin Ferreira, and Bre Ramirez. Sandy loved being in the woods, whether she was camping, hunting, woodcutting, or just going for drives. Crocheting was a passion and she could always be found with a crochet hook, ball of yarn, and pattern. Her great joy was making crib blankets for the Birth Center under the name "Ant Sandy." A memorial service to honor Sandy's life will be held on Sunday, November 24 at 2:00 p.m. at O'Hair & Ward's Funeral Chapel, 515 Pine Street, Klamath Falls, OR. Memorial contributions may be made to Early Childhood Intervention Program, 3125 Crosby Ave., Klamath Falls, OR 97603. The family would like to offer deep thanks to the compassionate and caring staff at Marquis Plum Ridge for the support given to Sandy and her family.