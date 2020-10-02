Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

DeMartin- Rowena Louise DeMartin, Klamath Falls, passed away on Saturday September 26, 2020 at the age of 80. She was born Aug. 12, 1940 in Seattle, Wash. Among her survivors are her husband, George Martin of Klamath Falls and brother, Ken Alvin of Lake Stevens, Wash. The full obituary may be viewed at www.cascadecremations.com. Cascade Cremation & Burial is assisting the family.

Tags