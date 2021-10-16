Rito Delgado, Jr.

Rito Delgado, Jr. Rito Delgado, Jr., known by family and childhood friends as "Mickey," left this world for his eternal home on Oct. 6, 2021. A weekend hunting trip in which he encountered rain and cold weather left him chilled and feverish. Thinking it was nothing more than the exposure to the cold and wet, he had no idea that COVID was slowly taking over. Rito was born in Fresno, Calif., and move to Oregon when he was 1.5 years old. He attended elementary through high school in Klamath Falls and graduated from KU in 1975. Rito was very athletic, playing every sport — baseball, basketball, football and ran cross country. He attended Oregon State University where he received his bachelor's degree. He had a variety of jobs that included timber falling, postal service worker, railroad brakeman and switchman, Forest Service worker, trolley driver and school bus driver. He married Kathy Pitts and they later divorced. He later married Danene Irion. They had one daughter, Tarita, who was his pride and joy. Rito loved to hunt and fish. You knew him by the two canoes he carried atop his truck. He had donkeys that he used for packing and had black labs that he used for bird hunting. He leaves behind a daughter, Tarita, mother Tabita (Toby) Rodriguez, sisters Isabel Rodriguez, Julia Freeman (Tom), brothers Alfredo Rodriguez Jr., Ricardo Rodriguez (Jolene) and Daniel Rodriguez, along with several nieces, a nephew, uncles, cousins and many friends. He is preceded in death by his faster Rito Delgado Sr., and stepfather Alfredo Rodriguez, Sr. (Flaco), several aunts, uncles and a cousin. May he find eternal joy at his heavenly hunting grounds. He is loved and will be missed. A memorial service will be Sat., Oct. 23, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the United Pentecostal Church, 422 Old Fort Road. A catered meal will follow in the church fellowship hall. Please come and share your memories of Rito with and his family and friends. Everyone is welcome.

