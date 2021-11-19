Monte Lee Dehlinger Monte Lee Dehlinger passed away on November 12, 2021 at the age of 81. Monte had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease years earlier. Monte was residing in Medford Oregon with his wife Sunny at the time of his passing. Monte remained a kind, good natured man throughout his illness. His caregivers often commenting on his kindness and how they enjoyed Monte. Monte was born to Glen W. Dehlinger and Dorothy L. (Reeder) Dehlinger in Klamath Valley Hospital, Klamath Falls Oregon. Monte grew up on his parents Diamond D Ranch as an only child. Throughout his childhood he worked on his parents ranch. Monte attended Klamath County schools, graduating from Henley High School in 1959. Monte was active in DeMolay during high school serving as a Counselor. Following high school Monte attended California State University, Chico. He eventually earned a Master's Degree from Arizona State University. Upon graduating from Chico, Monte returned to Klamath Falls accepting a position as a high school teacher at his Alma mater Henley High School. Monte later transferred to Klamath Union for a short period of time, transferring eventually to Mazama High School where he was the Business Department head and coached tennis. Monte taught school in Klamath Falls for 35 years. His former students thought so highly of Monte, they would visit him at his home after he had retired. Monte was Married to Adele (Sunny) Neese Dehlinger also of Klamath Falls Oregon. Monte was a very active man. Early in his adulthood he had a home built that was featured in the Klamath Herald and News. Monte was a 32nd degree master Mason and tennis player. He held a private pilot's certificate, and he was an avid hunter and fisherman. Monte hunted and fished with his parents as a young man and enjoyed many years of hunting and fishing expeditions with good friends and relatives. Monte is survived by his wife Sunny Dehlinger, step-children: Jeff Mullineaux and wife Julie, Lori Dyer, Max Mullineaux and wife Cindy, with numerous grandchildren and greatgrandchildren. Cousin's: Dick Dehlinger, Shari Kelly and sister Sandra, Charles Dehlinger, Cindy Kennon, Maralea Pecore, Diane Mathis, Ted Barry and Lona Hale. Monte will be buried at Hillcrest Cemetery, 2201 N. Phoenix Road, Medford Oregon 97504. The service will be at 2:00 PM November 17, 2021. In Lieu of Flowers please make donations to: Jackson County Animal Shelter, 5595 South Pacific Highway, Phoenix, Oregon 97535. (541) 774-6654.
