Loraine Marie Degnan-nee Strouth, 101, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at her residence in Klamath Falls, Or. She was born in Fairbault, MN. on July 1, 1919 to parents Peter and Helen Strouth. Loraine was married to James Degnan for 2 years before he passed in 1974. Loraine enjoyed dancing in the community and became friends with Fred Stiverson who together were known as "The Dancers" around Klamath Falls. Loraine was preceded in death by her parents, husband James, sister Frances Margaret Strout and special friend Fred. She leaves behind her adopted daughter Laila and her husband Mike Griffith, their 2 sons Mark and Aaron (Rachel) Griffith. There will be a memorial mass in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Friday October 16, at 11:00 AM. Arrangements are by O'Hair Wards Funeral Chapel .
Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Tired of seeing surveys on articles? If you are a subscriber, simply log in or Subscribe now!
Tags
- Pete Gutierrez
- Ellen
- Military
- Jerry Gutierrez
- Marlene Burke
- Queen Creek
- Plano
- Keith Gutierrez
- Nick
- Charles Nick Johnson
- Zootechnics
- Sport
- Christianity
- Debbie Johnson
- Alice Johnson
- Stanley
- Kathryn Davidson
- Cowboy
- Carson Henry Miller
- Hydrography
- Work
- Commerce
- Staff
- Shelba Diann Clemens
- Jeanie
- Mariah
- Michelle Rushton
- Matthew Sweetser
- Peter Jay Wright
- Kevin
- Police
- Sylvia Wright
- Grandchild
- Frank
- Ariz.
- Oro Valley
- Rowena Louise Demartin
- George Martin
- Golf
- University
- Wa
- Kimberly Runge
- Janet Myers
- Bothell
- Jack Myers
- Verna Dean
- Claude J. Long
- School
- Hubert Meggs
- Sorority
- Bowler
- Craig
- Ronnie Wayne Walters
- John Najar
- Claudia Walters
- Genealogy
- James Walters
- Lisa Najar
- Rhonda
- Loraine Marie Degnan-nee Strouth
- Mike Griffith
- James Degnan
- Fred Stiverson
- Aaron
- Mark
- Frances Margaret Strout
Trending now
Articles
- 54 strawberry harvest workers test positive; in quarantine in Klamath County
- Klamath County residents protest COVID-19 restrictions at maskless gathering
- Man dies in car crash outside Malin
- Gilchrist mill sold; 150 jobs could return in November
- Kla-Mo-Ya Casino closes temporarily after confirmed COVID case
- Downtown U.S. Bank branch closes permanently
- UPDATE: Outbreak totals 59 among harvest workers
- Modoc Ancestral Run to travel through Klamath Falls for first time
- Judge says no jurisdiction for suit over Tulelake Airport sale
- It's fall migration on the Pacific Flyway
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local Survey
Do you support or oppose the Jordan Cove pipeline?
You voted:
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.