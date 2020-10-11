Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Loraine Marie Degnan

Loraine Marie Degnan Loraine Marie Degnan-nee Strouth, 101, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at her residence in Klamath Falls, Or. She was born in Fairbault, MN. on July 1, 1919 to parents Peter and Helen Strouth. Loraine was married to James Degnan for 2 years before he passed in 1974. Loraine enjoyed dancing in the community and became friends with Fred Stiverson who together were known as "The Dancers" around Klamath Falls. Loraine was preceded in death by her parents, husband James, sister Frances Margaret Strout and special friend Fred. She leaves behind her adopted daughter Laila and her husband Mike Griffith, their 2 sons Mark and Aaron (Rachel) Griffith. There will be a memorial mass in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Friday October 16, at 11:00 AM. Arrangements are by O'Hair Wards Funeral Chapel .

