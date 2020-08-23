Mary Deets Mary Deets passed away August 14, 2020 at her home in Palm Desert with her twin sister Betty at her side. She was born in Oklahoma to Frank and Lorell Taylor on March 13, 1937. She spent her formative years in Malin, Oregon. After high school she worked for local doctors, eventually moving to Portland continuing in the medical field. While in Portland she met and married her husband, Jerry. In the seventies they moved to Gold Beach where she worked as a dispatcher for the Oregon State Police. After retiring they moved to Palm Desert where they pursued their passion for golf. Mary was an avid golfer, getting a hole in one twice and the Presidents Cup award twice. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Jerry, brothers and sisters Jake, Helen, Allen, Marie Taylor and Ike Phillips. She is survived by Bill Taylor, Vi Miland, Glenda Comer, Betty Winebarger, Joyce Guthrie, and many nieces and nephews.
Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Tired of seeing surveys on articles? If you are a subscriber, simply log in or Subscribe now!
Trending now
Articles
- COVID: Oregonians can apply for $500 state stimulus check
- Hundreds line up at Rogue Federal for stimulus payments
- Sheriff's office adds six new reserves
- COVID: Oregonians can apply for $500 state stimulus check
- Funds run out for $500 COVID relief checks
- Fish pens in Upper Klamath Lake help scientists identify what's harming suckers
- DEEP DIVE SERIES: The ancient lake that filled Klamath Basin
- Klamath Snowflake Festival announces 2020 parade is canceled
- Postal service supporters demonstrate in Klamath Falls
- KOTI's Lyle Ahrens signs off
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local Survey
Do you support or oppose the Jordan Cove pipeline?
You voted:
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.