Sue Dean Sue was born on July 22, 1935 in Belle Fourche, South Dakota to Gerald Wilson and Aileen Edra (Jackson) Bevans. She lived with her family in Murdo, Vivian and Britton, SD before moving to Wallowa, OR, then to Klamath Falls, OR 1942. Sue graduated from KUHS in 1953 then attended Emanuel Hospital School for Nursing in Portland, OR where she was the year book editor and student body president. She and 3 of her fellow nursing students moved to Honolulu, HI and worked at Queens Hospital. She then moved to Denver, CO where she worked at Denver General Hospital. Sue married David Louis Dean in August of 1960 at the Methodist Church in Golden, CO. During their 18 years of marriage, they lived in Lakewood and Golden, CO, Olympia, WA, Zanesville and Wellsville, OH then back to Colorado Springs, CO. After David died, Sue and her children moved back to Klamath Falls in 1978 to be near her mother. Sue and a friend opened a business, The Strawberry Patch, selling gifts, miniatures and doll house supplies. She eventually returned to school at OIT and received her BA in Nursing in 1985 at age 50. She worked at Merle West Medical Center and Home Health, eventually retiring at age 65 from Merle West Medical Center (now Sky Lakes) in July of 2000. Sue enjoyed reading, gardening and listening to jazz music. She loved several dogs she had throughout her life (Waggs, Walter, Big John, Tigger, Spencer and Charlie). She also enjoyed traveling and took several trips to places in the Western US, including the Oregon Coast, California, Hawaii and Alaska. She also traveled to various places in Mexico, the British Isles and several other European Countries. Sue belonged to the Klamath Basin Genealogy Society and the Celtic Society. She also volunteered at various places in Klamath Falls over the years including the Ross Ragland Theater where she served as President of the Guild and Usher coordinator. Sue died April 12, 2022 and left behind her son, Eric Dean, his wife Eiko; Daughter, Leslie Davenport, her husband Dennis; Brother, Jim Bevans, his wife Bev; Niece, Kelly Williams, her husband Tom; Niece, Lisa Bevans; Nephew, Nick Bevans, his wife Tonya; Kimberly Bevans, her daughters, Callista, and Rhea; Cousin, Vava Sayer, children, Jaci, Nicole and Romy Hafnerand; Brother-in-law, Jim Dean; Grandchildren, Gavin Dean, Collin Dean and Alex Davenport and great grandson Leo. Sue was proceeded in death by her husband David Dean; grandmother, Amy Bricker Jackson; Parents, Gerald and Aileen Bevans; Uncle and aunt Fred and Marie Bevans; Nephew, Jerry Bevans; In-laws Russell and Marjorie Dean and brother in-law Neil Dean. Memorial service will take place April 22, 2022 at 3pm, at O'hair-Wards Funeral Chapel, 515 Pine St., Klamath Falls, OR., 97601