Frances "Frankie" Elaine Davis Frances "Frankie" Elaine Davis On March 5, 2021, Frances Elaine (Frankie) Davis went home to meet the Lord and to be reunited with the love of her life. Frankie was born June 26, 1950 in Klamath Falls, Ore., to Francis and Mary Hague. For a short time the Hague family lived in Bonanza and Sprague River before settling down in Bly in 1951. Frankie attended Bly grade school and graduated from Lakeview High School after the Bly school closed. On March 12, 1971, she married Dean Davis. They settled down in Bly and lived out their remaining years together until Dean's recent passing. Frankie worked for Weyerhauser in the Bly mill for several years and then began working for Klamath County School District where she worked as a bus driver, janitor and assistant cook in the cafeteria for more than 30 years. She also stood beside Dean, assisting with their logging business for nearly 25 years. Frankie was a devoted wife and mother. She loved her family fiercely. She is survived by her daughters and sons in law Mary Dyamni (Jason), Christel Hampton (Shaun); stepdaughter Ronda Davis; son by choice Lonnie Gomez (Melinda); grandchildren Angie Blair (Aron), Madison Bauck, Tyson and Peyton Hampton, sister Janice Lamphear and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Dean and sister Judy Hunter. A graveside service will be Saturday, March 13, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Bonanza Memorial Park Cemetery, Bonanza, Oregon. O'Hair-Wards is assisting with arrangements. To visit online obit, visit www.ohairwards.com
