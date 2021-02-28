Dean Ronald Davis Dean Ronald Davis, 74, of Bly, Ore. went home to meet the Lord on Feb. 16, 2021, after working his final day in the woods. Dean was born Feb. 11, 1947 in Klamath Falls, Ore. He was the sixth of 10 children of Lee and Shorty Davis and grew up in Bonanza, Ore. where he attended Bonanza School for 12 years. He got his first logging job at the age of 18 and for every day of his life after, Dean was a logger. We all knew he'd work until he died and that he'd die in the woods. In March of 1971 he married Frances (Frankie) Hague. and they settled in Bly in 1978. Dean was a well liked and well respected man in the Bly community. In 1979, he started a boxing club in where he made a lasting impact in the lives of many young men from Bly and Beatty. He went on to coach the softball teams for his girls for many years. He was a devoted husband, provider, father and friend. The most important things in his life were his family and his work. Dean is survived by his wife, Frankie; daughters and sons in law, Ronda Davis, Mary Dyami (Jason), Christel Hampton (Shaun); son by choice, Lonnie Gomez (Melinda); granddaughters Angie Blair (Aron), Madison Bauck and Peyton Hampton and grandsons Tyson Hampton and Jordan Bennett. He is also survived by his brothers Ben, Larry, Alfred, Ed and Russ Davis and sisters Reathal Brink and Kathy Pinckney. He also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews and several very close friends who will forever hold a place in the hearts of his family. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Fern Davis; brother Sam Davis; nieces Jana and Muffy and nephew Mike. There will be a viewing on Sunday Feb. 28, 2021 from 2 to 4 p.m. in O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel. A graveside service, welcome to all who loved him, will be held at the Bonanza Memorial Park Cemetery on Monday, March 1 at 1:00 p.m. An "after party" in Dean's honor will be held afterwards, the details of which will be given at the service. To view the obituary online please visit www.ohairwards.com. O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel, 515 Pine St. Klamath Falls, Oregon. 541-884-3456
