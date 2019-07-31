Bobbie Davis Bobbie Jean Davis was born on Jan. 6,1931, in Los Angeles, Calif., to Robert W. and Emma J. Black. She passed away on July 27, 2019, after a lengthy battle with Parkinson's. Bobbie graduated from high school in Los Angeles, then immediately took a job with AT&T as a draftman. In 1950, she married Robert Dewing. Together they had two daughters Sharon Obedowski and Terrie Reed. She also worked for an engineering firm, an insurance firm and a staple manufacturing company as a receptionist. After 35 years of marriage, they divorced and Bobbie moved to Oregon to be with her daughters. She met Lester Davis and they married on Feb. 14, 1989. She loved, gardening, decorating, sewing, traveling, model A restoration, and spending time with her family. She belonged to the High Desert A's car club as well as did a lot of floral work for the Bend Elks Club, for which she received multiple awards. She was one of four sisters. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Susan Trautman, and daughter Terrie Reed. She was always proud of all of her nine grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Bend partners in care of the hospice division or Parkinson's resources of Oregon. Bobbie, mom, you will be missed.