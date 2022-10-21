James David, Jr. James David, Jr. was born May 25, 2000, in Klamath Falls, OR. He was raised in Chiloquin where he enjoyed being outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, shooting his guns, being on the water and camping. James loved to cook and especially loved when his family enjoyed his new recipes. He was an avid gamer, but spent a lot of time playing cards with loved ones. His sense of humor was one of a kind, his smile and laugh were contagious. James spent time listening to all types of music, some favorites include Slipknot, Alice in Chains & Eminem. James was an amazing father of two little boys who were his world. James passed unexpectedly October 10, 2022. He is survived by his parents Mona Brown & James David Sr, grandmother Terri Cox, love of his life Magaly Alvarez, his two sons Sylas Eric & Baby James III, his siblings Jesse, Aaron, Ashley, Alethia, Appalonnia, Amber, & Andre, an abundance of nieces and one nephew. He was proceeded in death by his grandparents James, Larry, Sheila & uncle Eric. An alcohol-free celebration of life potluck gathering will be at goos oLgi gowa Community Center 35601 Choke Cherry Way Chiloquin, OR. October 25th, 2022 at 5:25 p.m. The family urges loved ones and friends to remain alcohol & drug free in honor of James.