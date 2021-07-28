William M. Dart Bill was born August 5, 1924 in Chowchilla Calif., where he grew up and graduated high school and met his eventual wife, Elizabeth "Liz" Cox. Liz's dad used to buy milk from Bill's father's dairy and brought Liz with him, and that is how they first met. Bill enlisted in the Navy after graduation, as WW 2 was in full swing. Bill was assigned to the Philippines, where he stayed until the war ended. After discharge from the Navy, Bill returned to Chowchilla and began dating Liz, and they were married August 29, 1948. Bill worked for his father on his dairy farm and they had their 2 children, Bill Jr. and Linda. The father-in-law of the dairy's veterinarian owned 3 farms in Tulelake, and Bill had visited the area to visit a Navy buddy who had won a homestead. Bill always had loved to hunt and fish, and he loved the area because of the hunting and fishing opportunities. When Bill was offered a job farming these 3 farms he jumped at the chance and the family moved to Tulelake in 1955. In 1960 Bill bought his own farm from Tex Barrett and he farmed his place and the 3 other places until he retired In 1962. Bill and Liz purchased Clayton's Department store, which Liz managed for over 20 years, and Bill did gun repairs and gunsmithing during hunting season. Bill loved hunting and fishing and was one of the best deer hunters in the region and has a huge collection of horns he harvested over his lifetime. It was a rare year when Bill didn't get a Big Buck!! Outside of hunting season Bill loved to fish and probably fished every lake, reservoir and stream within a 100 miles. Later, he traveled to the coastal rivers to fish for Steelhead during the winter and eventually they bought a mobile home in Brookings, where they spent a couple of months during the winter for several years. His love of fishing eventually took them to Prince of Wales Island, Alaska, where they spent several summers fishing for salmon, halibut, plus shrimp and crabs. Bill also loved to hunt for Indian artifacts. His farm is right on the edge of the original Tulelake shoreline, where Indians had hunted ducks and geese and deer for centuries, so it was artifact rich. In the early spring and late fall after farming was done, Bill would walk the fields in the area after every wind or rain storm, eventually amassing an impressive collection of arrowheads and Indian rocks. Bill wasn't a very outgoing person but he was very well known and highly respected among the hunting, fishing, and artifact collecting community. Dad finally quit deer hunting after 2019, but up to that point he would still go out and walk all day at 95 years old. His lifetime of outdoor activities kept him very fit and healthy and he stayed active and living at home right until a few days before he passed. Even after he quit deer hunting he was highly respected by other top hunters. Last fall Bob Baley shot a record buck near Clear Lake and the first thing he did was stop at Bill's house on his way home to show the big buck to Bill. In 2016 Liz suffered a stroke that left her wheel chair bound. Bill dedicated himself to taking care of Liz 24-7, and he gave up all of his pursuits to take care of her, except for a week of deer hunting for a few more years. Liz had always taken care of Bill but now it was Bill taking care of Liz. Liz broke her hip early this year and passed away May 23. They would have been married 73 years in August and they were totally in love the entire time. Bill is survived by his daughter, Linda Dart-Henry, son William Dart Jr. and his wife Linda Haynes Dart; grandchildren Angela Piazzini, Owen Dart, and Kaylee Dart, great grandchildren, Wyatt and Tori Niedert, Syrus Dart, and Eliana Dart. Bill and Liz will be sorely missed by family and friends. Bill wasn't an original homesteader but he was a WW2 veteran like the homesteaders. Bill passed away 12 days before his 97th birthday. Bill was one of last of the WW2 veterans in the Basin and he and Liz will be long remembered as wonderful people. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, July 31, at Malin Cemetery.
