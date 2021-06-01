Elizabeth Mae Dart Elizabeth left this world at home on May 23 after a valiant struggle to overcome a broken hip she suffered in January. Elizabeth was born on May 20, 1930 in Spiro, Okla. Her family moved to central California as part of the great "Dust Bowl" migration and she grew up in Chowchilla, Calif., where she met her husband of almost 73 years, William "Bill" Dart and married in 1948. The Dart family, which now included son William Jr and daughter Linda, moved to Tulelake in 1955 where William Sr. farmed until retirement and Liz ran her clothing store in Tulelake, Clayton's Department Store, for over 20 years. After selling Clayton's, Elizabeth sold jewelry at Town and Country Jewelers and Weisfields in Klamath Falls until retirement. Liz loved interacting with her friends and neighbors when she worked. Liz and Bill always enjoyed hunting and fishing together all their married lives, and after retirement they did even more. Elizabeth leaves behind her husband Bill Sr.; son Bill Jr. and wife Linda Haynes Dart; daughter Linda; grandchildren Angela Piazzini, Owen Dart, and Kaylee Dart; great-grandchildren Wyatt and Tori Niedert, Cyrus Dart and Elianna Dart. A more comprehensive life story obituary about Elizabeth is available www.ohairwards.com A Graveside Memorial Service will be held at the Malin Cemetery at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1, and a lunch reception will follow at the Tulelake-Butte Valley Fairgrounds.
Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Tired of seeing surveys on articles? If you are a subscriber, simply log in or Subscribe now!
Trending now
Articles
- Klamath Falls woman sentenced to 1 year in prison after firing gun at person
- Serious fish kill consumes the Klamath River
- Klamath Falls attorney suspended from Oregon State Bar, facing ethics complaints
- Irrigators set up encampment next to ‘A Canal’ headgates
- Developing Steen Sports Park – A Big Park for a Small City
- Sycan River Fire grows to 650 acres
- Oregon man faces federal charges for COVID-related fraud scheme
- As another sucker spawning season comes and goes, lake levels stay low
- Klamath Farmer’s Market returns this Saturday
- Looking back: This week in Klamath Basin history
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local Survey
Have you gotten a COVID vaccination?
You voted:
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.