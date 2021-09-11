Earl Clyde Danosky After a valiant, near twenty-year battle with cancer, Earl Clyde Danosky died on August 13th, 2021. Earl was born in Klamath Falls on April 7th, 1946 to Robert C. Danosky and Barbara A. Danosky (Hunnicutt). He spent nearly his entire life in the Klamath Basin. He went to Merrill Elementary and was a proud member of the Merrill High School Class of 1964. He attended Oregon Tech. In the fall of 1966, he missed registering for a term because life intervened. He married his first wife Jean Danosky (Lyman) (Div. 1990). A few months after the wedding, Earl received his draft notice after which he enlisted in the US Army. During his service, he spent a year in Vietnam where he was awarded the Bronze Star. After the Army, he returned to Oregon Tech and earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering. A summer job as a ditch rider for the Tulelake Irrigation District turned into a 48-year career, with him being appointed Manager for 40 of those years. Earl enjoyed the splendor of the Klamath Basin through hunting, fishing, and taking evening drives to watch deer and waterfowl. He was also fond of working in his garden while also finding time to chase golf balls up and down the fairways. On November 28, 1997, he married his favorite golfing partner, Judy Danosky (Colgate). Judy and Earl enjoyed traveling by car with their favorite destinations being the Oregon Coast or any casino that happened to be in their path. Often that path went through Reno. He always attested to being "lucky"; often admitting that sometimes he was luckier than others. His positive attitude combined with his unending patience endeared him to his family, friends, and coworkers. As he sought to control his lymphoma, he was a self-proclaimed "guinea pig". He volunteered for many clinical trials, always eager to contribute to knowledge leading to the control of the disease. Earl is survived by his wife Judy Danosky (Colgate), stepdaughter Wendy (Garet, children Warren, Sophia, Garet), stepson Eugene (daughter Gracie), daughter Beth (Nick, children Nolan (Samantha and great-grandson Leo), Marilyn, and Gus), and son Tim (Tonya, children Bryce and Payton). Brother Bill Danosky and Sister Dorothy Overmiller (Charles). Earl was preceded in death by his parents, sister-in-law Lucy Danosky, and sister-in-law Joyce Catching. Never one to want to draw attention to himself, Earl specifically asked that there be no funeral or service in his honor. However, as one last test of his patience, his immediate family will gather to distribute his ashes and remember a spectacular Husband, Dad, and Poppa. In remembrance of Earl's life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to the Tulelake Volunteer Fire Department or the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance. Tulelake Multi County Fire District, PO Box 306, Tulelake, CA 96134 SCCA, PO Box 24385, Seattle, WA 98124-0385 https://secure.seattlecca.org
