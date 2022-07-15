Rose J. Cunningham Rose J. Cunningham passed peacefully with her son and daughter by her side on July 11, 2022. Rose was born May 7, 1921, in Alberta, Canada. She and her twin sister were the last born of her family of 11 children. In 1926, they moved to Grand View, Washington. They subsequently ended up in Mt. Hood Oregon for several years. She left home to be a housekeeper for Charlotte and Dale Walker in Hood River, and worked the local cannery at night. When WWII broke out, she moved with brother, Hugh, and family to Vancouver, washing to work in the shipyard in the war effort. Rosie installed insulation in the boilers of the Navy aircraft carriers and also worked on the flight deck, which was her favorite job. There she met her husband, Marvin, who also worked there, and they were married August 25, 1945. A son was born to them on May 23, 1946, and shortly after they moved to Klamath Falls, their permanent home. Rose worked as a waitress at the Pelican Cafe in the 1950s on Main Street in Klamath where she met a lot of interesting people. She also worked at Wiard's Chicken Style on South Sixth Street, for the Wiards, founders of Wiard Park. Rose was a beloved mother and grandmother who loved her Canadian heritage and spoke often of her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin, and her 10 siblings. She is survived by her son, Mac (Kaye) Cunningham; grandsons Cris (Karen) Cunningham, Nick (Shannon) Cunningham, Justin (Nikki) Cunningham; four great-grandsons, and two great-great-granddaughters. The family would like to express their gratitude to Klamath Hospice for the wonderful people that made this difficult time easier. Please send any contributions to Klamath Hospice on Washburn Way in Rose Cunningham's name. There will be a service at Davenport Funeral Home at 2680 Memorial Drive, on Monday, July 18, on 1 p.m.