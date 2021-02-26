Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Mickey Dean Cummings

Mickey Dean Cummings Mickey Dean Cummings passed away at his home in Klamath Falls on Feb. 20, 2021. Funeral services will be held at the Klamath County Fairgrounds Event Center (3531 S 6th St, / Klamath Falls, OR 97603) on Saturday Feb. 27, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Visitation will be held at O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel on Friday Feb. 26, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.. Mickey is survived by his daughters Normajean, Christy, Stacy and Tracy; brother Archie Cummings; grandchildren DJ, Pete, Dallas, Courtney, Jezikah, William and Emay; great-grandchildren RayLynn, Caedyn, Cassydi, Josiah "Mit Dean" and Amelia; wife Gayle Cummings; numerous nieces, nephews, and all other adopted children.

