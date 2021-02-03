Marlene Sue Cullen Marlene went to be with her Father in Heaven, and loved ones, on Jan. 29, 2021 at the age of 86. She was born Jan. 29, 1935 to her parents William Owens and Vivian Hart. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, her high school sweetheart, Richard Cullen. She was survived by her three sons; Mike and his wife Tina; Mike's four children Chris, Holley, Amber and Ricky; Bruce and his wife Dianne, Bruce's daughter Cora; Scott and his daughter Ciarra; her special sister-in-law Kathy Doyle and her husband Kerry; as well as her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her celebration of life will be in the spring. Marlene will be forever missed but not forgotten.
