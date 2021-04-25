Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Marlene Sue Cullen

Marlene Sue Cullen Marlene Sue Cullen, 86, passed away Jan. 29, 2021. The family will be holding a Celebration of Life on May 22, 2021 at the Klamath Yacht Club in Klamath Falls. The celebration will be from 1:00 p.m. to 3 p.m. For more information you are welcome to call Scott Cullen (541) 892- 6793 or Bruce Cullen (541) 892-5424.

