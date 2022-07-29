Susan Kristine Cross Susan Kristine Cross passed away suddenly in Klamath Falls, Oregon, on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Susan was born on April 10, 1954, in Klamath Falls, to Lawrence (Al) and Joan Hardman (Horton). She was Al and Joan's only child. Her parents built the bowling alley in Tulelake where she spent her childhood and part of her adult life at Tule Lanes. She spent holidays with the Hortons at her grandparents' ranch in Poe Valley. Susan graduated from Tulelake High School in 1972 then attended Fresno State University where she was on the bowling team. In 1973 and 1974, Susan was a Grand Officer for the State of California International Order of Rainbow for girls. She was appointed to the Grand Executive Committee and was awarded the Grand Cross of Color for her service. She moved back home and attended Southern Oregon College (SOC) where she ended up achieving her associates degree. In 1975, she started dating the love of her life and her best friend, John Steven Cross. They were married August 7, 1976 and were married for 41 years until John's death in 2018. They had two sons together, Jeremiah, born in 1980, and Shawn, born in 1983. Susan worked for Modoc County Office of Education for 33 years as a Special Ed assistant. She worked at Newell Elementary, Tulelake Elementary and Tulelake High School throughout her teaching career. Working for the school district allowed her life to revolve around her boys. She could always be found at all her boys' extra circular activities. John and Susan, along with her parents and kids, spent a lot of time traveling and going to bowling tournaments. She enjoyed spending time making porcelain dolls with the girls. One of her biggest loves in life was her dogs. John and Susan were members of Klamath Dog Fanciers and had become dog showers, taking their dogs up and down the west coast regularly to shows. They enjoyed their time together away from the farm doing this. Susan also had a passion for reading. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Son, Officer Jeremiah Cross, CHP, son and daughter-in-law Shawn and Kimberly Cross. Grandchildren Kenna, Kohen, Kendal, Kadence, Mateo and Dustyn. Surrogate daughters Rachel Burnett, and Concha Elicia. Cousin Mike and Dan Horton. Sister-in-law and brother-in-law Diane and Mike Tyrholm and brother-in-law Robert Cross. Nieces and nephews Jamie Cross, Captain John Tyrholm, USAF, and Jordyn Kingsberry. A celebration of Life will be held at Mike and Wanda's in Tulelake on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Tulelake High School Athletics, P.O Box 640, Tulelake, CA 96134.