Terri Debra Croft Terri D. Croft was born on Nov. 21, 1952 in Duluth, Minnesota. She went to be with the lord on December 12, 2021 during the snow storm (which she would have loved). Terri graduated high in 1971 then moved out west. In Tacoma WA, she worked as a nurses aid before moving to Klamath Falls were she started working at the old A&W downtown. Years later she returned to the medical field as a home care worker and helped many elderly during the end of their lives. Terri was passionate about reading the word of god, the wilderness, oil painting, and drawing. She loved speaking with others about anything artistic and always surrounded her life with paintings, murals, collages, and flowers (roses were her favorite). Her Father and Mother, a bother and sister, among many others she cared deeply for, preceded Terri in death. She is survived by two sons, bothers and sisters, and many extended family and loved ones. She will be forever missed and loved. "Faith comes by hearing and hearing comes by the word of god. Read! Read! Read!" A celebration of life will be held on Sat. Dec. 18th. If you would like to attend you can contact us by phone: 1(541) 261-7293 or email: lamagama1@gmail.com. To continue to view this obituary please visit www.ohairwards.com