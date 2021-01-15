Francis Robert Crispen passed away on Dec. 4, 2020. He was born on March 2, 1952 to Damien Bertrand Crispen and Jessie Pauline Crispen in Klamath Falls, Ore. He had a Bachelor of Science degree in Human Services and a Master of Science degree in Rehabilitation Counseling from Montana State University in Billings, Mont. He spent his time living in Montana and Oregon and was a true outdoorsman. He loved to tie flies and fish, reload, shoot and hunt. He was a kind man with many friends. He had a wry sense of humor and a gentle voice and was willing to help anyone in need. He will be greatly missed. He is survived by his mother Jessie Redfox; sister Marie Minear; brother Armand (Tibbs) Crispen, brother Warren Redfox; sisters Betty Jean Case, Fonda Redfox and Melanie Charette as well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Damien; brother Jr, Redfox; and his son Francis (Frankie) Crispen. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, he has been cremated with services to be held later in 2021.
