William Joseph Crider William Joseph Crider passed Dec. 8, 2020. He was born March 3, 1943 in Long Beach, Calif. at Seaside Memorial Hospital. Bill was survived by his wife "Bonnie" Lillian and three children, Carl, Craig, Christie, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Billy is remembered for his great sense of humor, by many of his co workers and friends where he worked for the city of Laguna Nigel in California. He held the position of off site superintendent. Bill understood commitment at work and in his personal life. He had integrity and compassion for his fellowmen. Bill was passionate about deep sea fishing in Cabo San Lucas. Billy was a devoted husband and will be missed by many.
Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Tired of seeing surveys on articles? If you are a subscriber, simply log in or Subscribe now!
Trending now
Articles
- Two dead in apparent murder-suicide in Klamath Falls
- As Sky Lakes reaches capacity, some businesses defy OHA closures
- Jackson sentenced to more than five years for East Main shooting
- Klamath commissioners decline to change county structure
- More deaths expected as COVID-19 found in Klamath County long-term care facilities
- COVID-19 deaths on the rise in Klamath County
- Oregon figure skater trained for national championships in Klamath Falls
- Woman with Tulelake, Merrill connections is missing
- Klamath students return to classrooms — and a new normal
- Chiloquin man arrested for interfering with firefighting efforts, wielding knife
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local Survey
Will you get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it becomes available?
You voted:
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.