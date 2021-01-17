Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
William Joseph Crider

William Joseph Crider William Joseph Crider passed Dec. 8, 2020. He was born March 3, 1943 in Long Beach, Calif. at Seaside Memorial Hospital. Bill was survived by his wife "Bonnie" Lillian and three children, Carl, Craig, Christie, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Billy is remembered for his great sense of humor, by many of his co workers and friends where he worked for the city of Laguna Nigel in California. He held the position of off site superintendent. Bill understood commitment at work and in his personal life. He had integrity and compassion for his fellowmen. Bill was passionate about deep sea fishing in Cabo San Lucas. Billy was a devoted husband and will be missed by many.

