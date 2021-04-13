Virginia Lee Creel Virginia Lee Creel, 84, of Klamath Falls, passed away peacefully, Thursday, March 25, 2021 in Silverton, Ore. Virginia was born in Oklahoma City, Okla. Jan. 12, 1937, the loving daughter of Homer and Mrytle Smith. Virginia was married to Raymond Creel who preceded her in death, for 64 years. She worked as a personal banker at US Bank until 1997 when she retired. She was a devoted Christian woman who loved people, and is now in the loving hands of God. She is survived by her son, Kenneth Creel (Sue); her granddaughters Dennette Turner, Tammi Creel, Amy Beardsley; her sister Wanda Murphy (John); and many great-grandchildren that adore her. Services were held at the Willamette Natioinal Cemetery, in Portland, Ore. Arrangements by Unger Funeral Chapel-Silverton, Ore.
