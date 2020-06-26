Margaret June Creager Margaret June Creager, 95, slipped peacefully away to our heavenly home on Thursday, June 18, 2020 in Klamath Falls, Ore. She grew up in Detroit, Mich., where she was born on March 16, 1925, as the oldest of six children, to William John and Lillian Fern (Hurlburt) Little. June was preceded in death by her husband, Lennis Eugene Creager, after 60 years of marriage. They were sealed for time and all eternity at the Oakland Temple in 1986. They were members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. In Detroit, June loved to go to dances when the Big Bands like Glenn Miller, Jimmy Dorsey, Duke Ellington and Frank Sinatra came to town. Later, she did square dancing in Montana. June was an energetic person with a great sense of humor that made people laugh. She showed her grandchildren how she could still jitterbug and impressed them by standing on her head into her 70s. June was a woman of numerous virtues and talents. Home and family were her joy. Her home and yard work could have been featured in "Better Homes and Gardens." She loved traditions and cooking. Her holiday meals were fabulous with fine linen and the best china. She was very generous, and was ever the champion of the underdog. Homemade gifts of sewing and crochet were her expressions of love to others. She received many prizes for her oil painting sand porcelain lace dolls. "In The Garden" "I Stand All Amazed" "Clair de Lune" were her favorite musical pieces that she listened to daily. June was our mother, and grandmother. She will be missed. She is survived by three daughters: Claudia Lee Pelton (husband Garth), Dorothy Rene' Thompson (husband Eddie), both of Klamath Falls, and Marilyn Greenough of Montana, one sister, Dolores Brooks of Michigan, 14 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild to be born in August. Services will be private. She will be laid to rest with her husband at Eagle Point National Cemetery. The family would like to express gratitude to dear friends, the Mauro Esquida Family, and to the High Desert Hospice for the compassionate care by Becky, Autumn and others. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to High Desert Hospice, 2210 Shallock Ave., Klamath Falls, OR 97601.
