William J. Crawford Dr. William J. Crawford, 92, who was a life-long Klamath Falls resident, passed away on Sunday, January 17th, 2021. Dr. Crawford was born in Algoma, Oregon on August 10, 1928 to William Sr. and Flora Crawford. He graduated in 1948 from Klamath Union High School where he excelled in both tennis and basketball. He married Anne Zupan in Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Sept. 3 ,1950 and was a life-long member of Sacred Heart Church. He served in the United States Air Force as Staff Sergeant during the Korean War and post-discharge he attended pre-dental school at Southern Oregon College in Ashland. During his time at SOC he was a two-time Oregon Collegiate Conference Tennis Champion (1956 and 1957). Dr. Crawford attended University of Oregon Dental School in Portland and graduated in 1961. He returned to Klamath Falls and worked in a group practice until opening his private practice on East Main in 1974 where he practiced dentistry for 37 years. He enjoyed family activities including camping and water sports - especially skiing at Shasta Lake. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and always loved a good poker game. He was a great bowler - winning many trophies in local tournaments - and a passionate golfer - winning numerous events while a member at Reames Country Club. He was kind, easy-going and the most patient person you would ever meet. He was someone who liked everyone and was liked by everyone. Dr. Crawford was dedicated to his family and was an amazing father to his four children. During his later years, his number one priority was spending time with his family - attending weddings, birthday parties, his grandchildren's sporting events and making family recipes including local wild plum jam. He was active and was golfing, hunting and enjoying all that life has to offer right up until the end. He is survived by his sons, David (Debbie) Crawford, Paul (Marcie) Crawford, and George (Colleen) Crawford, and his daughter Maria (Deanna) Crawford; his grandsons Drew Crawford, Ben Crawford and Luke Crawford and granddaughter Rachel Williams; as well as several great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Anne Crawford, his father and mother William Deforest Crawford and Flora McCullough Crawford, his brothers Donald Crawford and Larry Crawford and his sister Betty Barnett. A celebration of his life will follow at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 815 High St., Klamath Falls, OR 97601.
