Shari Ann (Pridemore) Cox Shari Ann (Pridemore) Cox passed away on May 27, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas at the age of 77. She is survived by her siblings Larry Pridemore, Louise Bradford, Jane Atkinson and many nieces and nephews. Shari grew up in Klamath Falls and graduated from Klamath Union High. She worked for State Farm Insurance until she moved to Weatherford, Texas in 1981. She worked the remainder of her carrer in Fort Worth for Frost Insurance and retired at the age of 74. Her favorite pastime was watching the Dallas Cowboys play. She was a huge fan. Shari will be missed by her family and friends more than words can express. May she rest in God's hands. Services were held on July 21 at Klamath Memorial Cemetery.
Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Tired of seeing surveys on articles? If you are a subscriber, simply log in or Subscribe now!
Trending now
Articles
- COVID: Oregonians can apply for $500 state stimulus check
- Hundreds line up at Rogue Federal for stimulus payments
- Sheriff's office adds six new reserves
- COVID: Oregonians can apply for $500 state stimulus check
- Funds run out for $500 COVID relief checks
- Fish pens in Upper Klamath Lake help scientists identify what's harming suckers
- DEEP DIVE SERIES: The ancient lake that filled Klamath Basin
- Klamath Snowflake Festival announces 2020 parade is canceled
- Postal service supporters demonstrate in Klamath Falls
- KOTI's Lyle Ahrens signs off
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local Survey
Do you support or oppose the Jordan Cove pipeline?
You voted:
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.