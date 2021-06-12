Marilyn Lee Cotter Marilyn Lee Cotter passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021 at the age of 83, at Avamere, in St. Helens, Ore. Marilyn was born July 19, 1937 in Redmond, Ore., to Grace (Prohl) and Robert Gillispie. She spent her youth in Redmond, and after graduating high school in the area, she settled down in Klamath Falls, Ore., where she lived up until recently. Marilyn met and married her first husband, Lewis Rice, and together had three children, James, Kathleen, and Robert. They were married for eleven years. Later in life she met William Cotter, and together they had one child, Shawn Cotter. Marilyn also gained three stepchildren from their marriage, Terry, Nancy, and William Jr. Marilyn and Bill's son Shawn was dependent on them for care, and Bill was the sole caregiver for the family. She also began work providing care giving for people with special needs and found her final occupation as director of Klamath Falls Special Olympics. Marilyn loved to coach and lead activities for the special Olympics. She also had a passion for sewing, quilting, collecting tea pots and plates, camping with the travel trailer, and remodeling her homes with her husband. Marilyn is predeceased by her husband of over 40 years, Bill. She is survived by her four children, James (Jim) Rice of Portland, Ore., Kathleen Carlyle of Vancouver, Wash., Robert Rice of Gresham, Ore., Shawn Cotter of Klamath Falls; three step children, Terry Labar of Portland, Nancy Carry of Vancouver, and William Cotter Jr. of Vancouver, and two sisters, Phillis Sturza of Redmond, and Sally Provost of Salem, Ore. Marilyn will be missed by so many.
