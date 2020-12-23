Eugene Roy Cornett Eugene Roy Cornett passed away on Dec. 19, 2020 in Klamath Falls, Ore . Gene was born on Nov. 11, 1940, in Piedmont, Kan. to Clarence Cornett and Mildred (Wade) Cornett Sheehy. He grew up in Klamath Falls and attended Klamath Union High School. He married his high school sweetheart - the girl across the street - Gerry Forrester, and joined the Army. He was stationed in Pennsylvania, where his first daughter, Linda, was born. A year later, Lisa was born in Ohio, followed by Sherri in Klamath Falls. Gene worked for the U.S. Forest Service for many years as a Timber Cruiser and Tree Planter. He was also the government trapper during that time. That career took him to Bly, Ore., and after a divorce, to Powers, Ore. When he had enough of the U.S. Forest Service, he settled in Bandon, Ore. and ran a small bait business, furnishing the local fishermen with shrimp or whatever bait they needed. Gene was happiest outdoors; whether in the mountains, the desert or by the ocean. The declining health of his mother brought him back to Klamath Falls. He moved in with her and took care of her until her death. He raised pigeons in the backyard and trekked around the country with his brother Steve, exploring all along the way. Hard living and dementia finally took a grip and he lived his last years at Pelican Point Memory Care. He was known as the pigeon man, feeding his pigeons in the courtyard, and sometimes catching one and bringing it in. A stroke in 2018 left him unable to continue, and eventually all the pigeons left. During his last days, he was able to see all his daughters and his brother, in spite of the pandemic lockdown. He is survived by his daughters Linda (Rick)Bacchi of Klamath Falls; Lisa (Stan) Chronister of Malin, and Sherri (Steve) Chronister of Klamath Falls. He is also survived by his brother Steve (Kim) Sheehy of Klamath Falls, seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He will finally rest in peace in the mountains with a small private ceremony where his ashes will be spread in one of his favorite spots. To view photos and tributes please go to www.ohairwards.com
