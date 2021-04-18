Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Brenda Kay Cordonnier Brenda Kay Cordonnier, 72, died Nov. 6, 2020 from Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease at Celia's House in Medford, Ore. She was born Jan. 11, 1948 in Oakdale, Calif. She was the daughter of Alva Joplin German and Idanae Genezie Crum. She is survived by her husband Ronald Stewart; son Brandon Fowler; brother Rob; sisters Paula and Denna; stepchildren James Cordonnier, Heather Land, Michael Cordonnier; their spouses and several grandchildren. While living in California with her first husband Gene Fowler, she was a housewife and school teacher, teaching a cultural arts along with being a mother to Brandon. In 1989 she married Ralph Cordonnier, moving to Klamath Falls with three children of Ralphs. After Ralph's passing in 2006, she worked at a veterinary clinic, was as licensed care giver and a nanny. In 2014, she married Ron Stewart and was a housewife. A Celebration of Life will be held May 15, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at her residence 5173 Roundlake Road.

