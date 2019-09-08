Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Alice Coleman
Alice Coleman Alice L. Coleman, 95, died in Klamath Falls on Sept. 4, 2019. She was born on May 14, 1924, and lived a fruitful family life with Robert Coleman, her husband of 73 years. She was preceded in death by Robert and her son Dennis Coleman. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 13 followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Pius X Catholic Church. Arrangements by O'Hair Wards Funeral Chapel (541-884-3456; www.ohairwards.com).

