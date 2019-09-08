Alice Coleman Alice L. Coleman, 95, died in Klamath Falls on Sept. 4, 2019. She was born on May 14, 1924, and lived a fruitful family life with Robert Coleman, her husband of 73 years. She was preceded in death by Robert and her son Dennis Coleman. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 13 followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Pius X Catholic Church. Arrangements by O'Hair Wards Funeral Chapel (541-884-3456; www.ohairwards.com).
