Leon Stewart Colas Leon Stewart Colas, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and soldier for the Lord, was called home for special service at age 91, on Saturday, May 1, 2021. Leon was born February 15, 1930 in Tyler County, Texas to the late Marcel and Isabelle Colas. He proudly served 20 years in the United States Air Force and achieved the rank of Senior Master Sergeant. After his retirement he completed his BA in Psychology through Bethany Bible College in Santa Cruz, California where he worked for the state as a counselor for juveniles. Throughout his careers he served as a Sunday school teacher, youth and home group leader, church board member and CPA assistant. He was loved for his wit, sense of humor and loving hugs! Leon was preceded in death by his brothers Ray, Mark, and Jack Colas; and sister Sally Goethe. He is survived by his wife Edith; daughters Sharie Lemon; Debbie and Marcie Colas; sons, Leon Colas and wife Lisa; Rob Colas and wife Nelda; sister Anna; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, and nieces. A celebration of life, accompanied by the US Air Force Honor Guard, will be held June 5, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Bethel Church, Grass Valley, Calif. The family has requested that donations may be made to missions sponsored by Bethel Church, 13010, State HWY 49, Grass Valley, CA, 95949.
