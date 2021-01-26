Carole Louise Coble, 80, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 with family by her side. A celebration of life service will be held Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in Bible Baptist Church located at 4849 S. 6th St. Klamath Falls, Ore. To view full obituary please visit www.ohairwards.com. O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel assisting with arrangements.
