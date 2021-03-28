Anita Faye Clawson On Monday, March 15, 2021, Anita Faye Clawson went home to be with the Lord. Faye, as she was known by her friends and family, was born to Vernon Riley Peugh and Lois Anita Brazee Peugh on May 6, 1932, in Curtis, Nebraska. When she was three years old, the Peugh family - Vern, Anita, Dorothy June (Walker), Shirley (Weber), and Faye Peugh moved to Klamath Falls, Ore. because Mrs. Peugh's brother, Donald Brazee, had found work in the timber industry and he told them there was work in Oregon. Soon after Mr. Peugh's family all joined them in Klamath Falls. Mr. Peugh's parents - Albert and Flora Belle Peugh, and Mr. Peugh's brother's family- Orie and Grace Peugh. They all lived next door to each other on Harlan Drive. Two more siblings joined the family in 1938 and 1940 in Klamath Falls, Jackie Peugh (Broadway) and Dean Peugh. Anita Faye attended Altamont Elementary and Altamont Junior High School, then Klamath Union High School, and graduated in 1950. She then went on to attend Southern Oregon College -now Southern Oregon University and graduated in 1954, with a bachelors degree majoring in elementary education and minoring in music. Her first teaching job was in Grants Pass where she taught third graders for two years. She then moved back home to Klamath Falls, and that's when she met her future husband, Harold Clawson. They were married on August 10, 1957, and in 2020 they marked 63 years of marriage. Faye and Harold have three children- Karen Clawson Mason of Tempe, Ariz. Brenda Clawson Hall (Ted) of Klamath Falls, and Mark Clawson (Lynette) of Junction City, Ore. They have nine grandchildren, Holly Martin of Hillsboro, Ore. Mark Mason (Meg) of Los Angeles, Calif. Gina Martin of Astoria, Ore. Ashleigh Mason Priddy (Brad) of Severance, Colo. Danny Martin of Klamath Falls; Eric Clawson (Jessica) of Eugene, Ore. Kevin Mason of Tempe, Ariz. Adam Clawson(Olivia) of Scio, Ore. and Natalie Mason Abbott (Zachary) of Portland, Ore. They have nine great-grandchildren, Mikaela Mason, Charles Priddy, Emmett Grace Mason, Isabella Lutz, Sean Kerwin, Elliot Clawson, Soren Clawson, Noah Clawson, and Alyosha Clawson. Faye was active in her church, Bible Baptist Church, she taught Sunday School for many years, and she sang in the choir and played organ and piano. Faye also taught at Altamont, Shasta, and Peterson Elementaries, and substitute taught at various other Klamath County Schools in the 1960's, 70's, and 80's. She was devoted to her family. So while she could have taught full-time, she chose to be a-stay-at-home mother and attend to the needs of her family. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, and spending time with family and friends. She will be missed by all her family.
