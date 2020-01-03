Betty Lou Clark Betty Lou Clark (nee Roth) passed away of natural causes on Dec. 17, 2019. She lived with her husband of 48 years in Sprague River, Ore. Betty was born in 1954 to Roland and Bonnielou Roth and was raised with her siblings in Elmira, Ore. She married Lawrence Clark on Nov. 6, 1971, and they raised their son and daughter in cities all across the United States during his time in the U.S. Air Force. Betty was a kind, thoughtful, and loving person. She had a penchant for crafts of all kinds - she had a quilt for every occasion and would happily pass along any of her other crafting talents to friends and family in search of a new hobby. She is survived by her husband Lawrence, her siblings Mona, Roland, and Don, her children (Adam and Julia, and five grandchildren Ashley, Richard, Grayson, Ethan, and Amelia. A celebration of life will be held on Jan. 4 at noon in Sprague River Community Center.