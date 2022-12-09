Margaret Gerber Cheyne The first of twin daughters born to Henry C. and Mariam Wortley Gerber, Margaret Gerber Cheyne was delivered by her great-uncle, Dr. George Merryman, on March 12, 1934, at his Hillside Hospital in Klamath Falls, Oregon. The eldest of three sisters, she passed away on October 22nd, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles, her parents, sister Sylvia Bruce, and brother-in-law Max Bruce. She is survived by her sons, Hank (Cherie) and Alex (Sally), grandchildren Bryce (Laura), Elizabeth, and Crystel, and great-grandchild Linus, as well as her twin Marilyn (Ned) Livingston. Margaret grew up at her family's home on High Street in Klamath Falls, and spent summers at their ranches near Horsefly Mountain, Bly, Langell Valley, and Red Bluff, California. She filled those summers with the joys and labor of ranch life, including riding her favorite horse, Smokey, alongside her sisters and Campbell cousins. She was a hard worker and a skilled horseman, carrying herself in a stately manner, while developing a love and appreciation for ranching that would last throughout her life. After a brief stint with piano, she took up voice lessons which she enjoyed immensely, and became a talented singer, performing at many weddings and services throughout her life. She attended Fremont grade school and Klamath Union High School, graduating in 1952. Always considered creative, she attended Mills College and graduated in 1956 with a degree in Interior Design. Margaret worked as a substitute teacher for many years. Later in life she owned and operated an interior design and painting service. She expected good work from others, and would not settle for less. Margaret married Charles Cheyne in 1960 and they had two sons during the years that followed. They lived in the Spring Lake area until 1972, when they moved to the Langell Valley land that was homesteaded in 1885 by Margaret's great-grandparents. They purchased adjoining land in 1985 where they made their home raising commercial Angus cattle, alfalfa, and grains. Among her favorite memories were her travels with her mother to China as it was reopening to the western world. She continued traveling in the U.S. and abroad with Charlie after his retirement from daily work. An excellent conversationalist, writer, educator and organizer, she was rarely without an opinion and was firm in her beliefs. She attended the First Presbyterian Church in Klamath Falls and St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in Langell Valley. She was a member of many organizations and committees, including Oregon Cattlewomen, PEO, Angus Association, Klamath County Museum Foundation, Klamath County Schools Budget Committee, and AAUW, where she co-chaired the Klamath Chapter's Antique Show & Sale for 49 years. A service in her memory will be held Sunday, December 18th, at 1pm, at the First Presbyterian Church in Klamath Falls, OR. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Klamath Hospice, Klamath County Cattlewomen, or the Bonanza Clinic.