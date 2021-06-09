Billie DeLane Chambers Billie DeLane Chambers, age 87, passed away on May 12, 2021 in Klamath Falls, Ore after a short battle with Prostate Cancer. Billie was born in Clarendon, Texas to William and Florence Chambers. He graduated from highschool from Klamath Union Highschool in 1953. He joined the Army National Guard from 1955 to 1960 and earned up to Sargent First Class E6. After Army National Guard, he took over and owned Chamber's House Moving with his mother after his father passed away on the job. In his spare time you could find him bowling, fishing, canoeing, and big game hunting. He was hard working and a kind person. Billie was predeceased by the mother of his children Doris LaGene Chambers and his mother and father William and Florence Chambers. He was survived by his children DeLane Chambers, Robin Chambers, and Valerie Chambers; grandchildren Christopher Chambers, Brian Chambers, CouRae Owens, and Matthew Severson; numerous great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins. Special thanks to High Desert Hospice team for taking care of Billie during his short battle with cancer. His Celebration of Life will take place on June 11, 2021 at Davenports Chapel on 2680 Memorial Drive at 12:00 p.m.
