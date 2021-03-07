Sandra Marie C'DeBaca Sandra Marie Haney C'DeBaca, age 77, passed away peacefully on Feb. 4, 2021 at home in her bed in Fernley, Nev. She was born May 30, 1943 in Klamath Falls, Ore. to Rodney and Gwendolyn Haney. She graduated from Klamath Union High School in 1962. After graduating she moved to Los Angeles, where she worked at Capitol Records and Van De Kamps, where she met her husband, Robert C'DeBaca. She had two children, Rodney C'DeBaca and Kimberly Silver Flitz. In 2007, she lost her family home to a fire and moved to Fernley, Nev. with her daughter and son-in-law, where she lived until her passing. She loved working with people. She ran her own adult foster home with her sister Marla O'Connell for five years, and worked as a caregiver until she retired in 2016. She was always active in her children and grandchildren's lives. She was her daughter's Bluebird leader when she was little and never missed one of her son's baseball games. She also helped raise her grandchildren and loved playing with her great grandchildren. Sandra is survived by her brother Lyle Haney; her two sisters Marla O'Connell and Gail Mathis; Rodney and Shonda C'DeBaca and Reese and Kimberly Flitz; her grandchildren Brandon C'DeBaca, Earik Silver, Nicole Silver, Casey C'DeBaca, Tyler Reeves, Justin and JR Hobbs, Zack, Tyler, and Alexis Casey; her great grandchildren, Gabriel, Dominic, Tristin, Aurora, Elliot, Charolette, Carolyne, Marcus, Brayden, Corina, Henry, and Paisley and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family, friends, and others that loved Sandra are invited to her "Celebration of Life" on May 30, 2021, at the Hall at Community Park at 111 Old Midland Road, Midland, OR at 1 p.m. to remember Sandra's life.
Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Tired of seeing surveys on articles? If you are a subscriber, simply log in or Subscribe now!
Trending now
Articles
- Police ID body found along Link River, no foul play suspected
- Bakery seeks community input for new name
- City schools choose Brown as next superintendent
- One-shot wonder: Johnson & Johnson vaccine to arrive in Klamath County
- Klamath County School District seeks full, in-person classes by April 5
- Slots remain for Sky Lakes COVID-19 vaccination clinics
- Brazilian virus variant emerges in Southern Oregon
- Spotlight on Merrill: Town finds strength in continuity
- Oregon Tech tags gold medalists to help promote track campaign
- Court upholds Klamath Tribes' water rights, irrigators plan to challenge
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local Survey
Do you think high school sports should restart this school year?
You voted:
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.