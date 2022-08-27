Margaret "Marni" Castriotta Margaret "Marni" Castriotta Began her journey home August 19, 2022 in the home that her Daddy Joe built for her, her siblings and beloved mother. Marni loved a lot of things but nothing more than talking about her kids and bragging about her awesome grandkids. Marni leaves behind daughters, Jenny (Tony) Wilder De La Rosa, Mollie Ashby and Kathryn Griffeth; Step son, Tony (Michelle) Morrow; Brother, Nick; Sisters, Theda, Twin Ruth, Paula, Cheryl ; Grandchildren, Deveree, Nehani, Cade, Kaiya, Kendra, Kalani and Sierra; Great Grandchildren, Eilah, Zander, Ezio, Kaleo and Glacier; Nephews and Nieces, Katalo, Netami, Ishi, Niki, Destiny, Joey, Teri, Brandi, Shaun, Davey, Trish and April; Many beloved cousins, fellow Klamath tribal members and many special friends- Teri, Lynette and Monte, just to name a few. Marni is joining her parents Katherine Plaisted, Joe O'Brien, Wayne Plaisted; her biological Parents, Ruby Charles and Vincent Casrtiotta; Brother, David; Grandson, Meiko; ex-husband, Jesse Wilder; Sister, Patty Ann; Great-Nephew O'Neil; Grandparents, Tom and Grandmom Rodgers and Molly Ruff. Marni asked to be cremated and to be placed with her mama out at their hunting spot. Praying that Marni finds Peace, Love and Acceptance that she didn't always receive in life- she deserved better. A celebration of life will be held August 29, 2022 at Tayas Yawks, 3206 Onyx Ave Klamath Falls, OR. There will be a potluck meal served afterwards, so bring your favorite dish.