Wanda Joyce Case Wanda Joyce Case, 72, went peacefully home to be with the Lord, Feb. 17, 2020, with her family around her. Wanda grew up in Bonanza, Ore. area. Wanda worked many years in Big R on South 6th Street. Wanda was survived by her sister Anita, brother-in-law Bill Brooks, brother Mike, sister Bonnie, nephews Fred and Dan, niece Donna, husband Josh Scott, 12 grand nieces and nephews and many great grand nieces and nephews. She loved each and everyone of them. A private Celebration of Life will be held by the family.
Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Tired of seeing surveys on articles? If you are a subscriber, simply log in or Subscribe now!
Trending now
Articles
- Fifth suspect charged in murder-for-hire
- How Richard Rankin made his way to 'Outlander'
- Klamath Falls in the running for HGTV’s Home Town Takeover
- Klamath Falls musician making strides
- Second major hotel planned for Timbermill Shores
- FBI seeking info about Klamath electrical substation shooting
- Clashing views on proposed recycled water project
- Law Enforcement Saturday
- Exclusion day for city, county schools
- Sage seeks dissolution
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local Survey
Do you support or oppose the Jordan Cove pipeline?
You voted:
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.