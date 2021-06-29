Teresa Case Teresa Diane Clark Case of Klamath Falls passed away peacefully in her home following a short illness on Sunday, June 20, 2021. Diane was born May 24, 1941 to Charles Wesley Clark and Annetta Marie Johnson. She was a member of the 1959 graduating class at Klamath Union High School and went on to earn a Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education from Brigham Young University. She married her high school sweetheart, Lloyd Allen Case on August 28, 1962 in the Idaho Falls Temple. Her life was an example of selfless service to her family and church. She served in the Primary organization for nearly 25 years, and held many other Church callings; including six at one time in the New Albany Branch. She loved serving as a Temple Worker in the Washington D.C. Temple and freely gave of her time and talents in the service of others. Diane was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Robert Wesley Clark, a sister Patricia Ann Clark and granddaughter Abigail Anne Armstrong. She is survived by 2 sisters and a brother, her husband of 58 years, 8 children, 23 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on July 3, 2021 at the LDS Stake Center on Alva Street. For additional inquiries, contact O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel, 541-884-3456. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Humanitarian Services of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints would be appreciated.
