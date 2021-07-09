Donald W. Carroll Donald W. Carroll, devoted husband, father and friend, peacefully passed away in Klamath Falls, Ore. on June 25, 2021. Don was born Jan. 1, 1940 in Dubuque, Iowa to Delvin and Doris (Theis) Carroll. He graduated in 1958 from St. Columbkille Catholic High School. Don worked for Dubuque Packing House for many years before moving to Salt Lake City, Utah and working for Fairchild Semiconductor, retiring May of 2002 after 13 years. Don was an avid WW2 history buff, loved camping, snow shoeing, fishing, visiting the coast, target shooting, and was a lifelong Cubs and Vikings fan. He went to the gym five days a week over 60 years and loved his canine companions. Don was united in marriage to Irene Briggs on May 1, 1971, and they have two children, Katie and Jon. On Nov. 2, 1996, he married Jan L. Newell and was happily married for nearly 25 years. He leaves his loving wife Jan, daughter Kathleen Moeser (husband Frank), son Jonathon Carroll (wife Rebecca), sister Dorothy Crimmins, sister-in-law Rebecca Carroll, stepsons Brett and Michael Collins, step-daughter Kimberly Hettinger, 11 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Don is preceded in death by his parents Delvin and Doris and his brother Dennis. There will be a memorial service held on July 11 at 4 p.m. at the Klamath Christian Center, located at 6100 Church Hill Dr., Klamath Falls, OR. Remembrances can be made to Klamath Christian Center or your local animal shelter.
