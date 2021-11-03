Samuel Roy Carnes Samuel Roy Carnes 60, went to his home in Heaven on September 13, 2021. Roy as he was called by his family, and Sam to his friends, was born on April 26, 1961 as a red head in Santa Rosa, California to Samuel Stearns Carnes and Beverly Q. A. Moore Carnes. Roy grew up with two older sisters, and he faced many challenges as a youngster. He developed a love of horses and enjoyed spending time at his cousin's ranch. His first horse was a beautiful 3-year-old Quarter horse gelding named Iron Eyes Cody that he bought together with his sister, Janet. After he graduated from Mazama High School in 1979, he attended Oklahoma Farriers College in Sperry, OK and completed the Master Farriers Course in March of 1984. He worked at various ranches and established himself as a farrier doing corrective shoeing. He also worked in the logging industry, where he suffered a head injury resulting in a diagnosis of MS and he became permanently disabled. On September 17th, 1985 Roy married Jana Larson and together they welcomed a son, Cody Roy, on April 18th, 1986. They were later divorced, and Roy moved back to Klamath Falls to be near family. Due to Roy's health, he lived in many foster care homes. Even after suffering a life changing stroke in 2016, he still was as stubborn as ever, and will be remembered for his strong handshake, smile, and sense of humor! He crossed paths with many caring people at church, doctors' offices, and care facilities. He never gave up! He had faith and knew Jesus loved him! He is survived by his son Cody, his father Sam, sisters Sue (Lee) and Janet (Denny), aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, and friends Todd, Scott, and Neal. He is preceded in death by his mother Beverly. A private, family celebration of life will take place on Saturday, November 13, 2021. Part of his ashes were spread on Hogback Mtn., where he shot his first deer off the back of his horse. The family would like to thank each one of you who have cared for Roy over the years, for your love, support, and prayers.
