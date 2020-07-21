Annette Guilbeau Carnes Annette Carnes, 78, of Klamath Falls, Ore. passed away 1 p.m. Sat, July 11, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born March 27, 1942, in California. She was the daughter of Rudolf and Henrieta (Quint) Guilbeau. Annette was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Annette is survived by her husband Clark Sr. of 60 years. Her son Scott and grandaughter Ashley preceded her in death who she loved very much. She is also survived by daughter Lorie (Dan) Prokup of Ohio, son Clark Jr. and Shell Carnes of Klamath Falls, son William of Calif. daughter Karrie Hill (Troy Adcock) of Klamath Falls, daughter Freida Tingley of Klamath Falls, 10 grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. In leau of flowers, the family is requesting monetary gifts to be send to Davenports 2680 Memorial Dr, Klamath Falls in Annette's name.
